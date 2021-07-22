No Blacks At Missouri Invite-only Hearing On Racism Teachings

"Republican Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, who leads the committee, said she wanted to use the hearing to highlight voices of parents upset about critical race theory who have said local school officials ignored their complaints."

Fancy that.

O’Laughlin said she did invite one Black guy, LaGarrett King, an expert on African American history education and critical race theories, but he turned them down.

Source: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri legislative committee on Monday held a hearing on how educators teach K-12 students about race and racism without hearing from any Black Missourians. No Black parents, teachers or scholars testified to the Joint Committee on Education during the invite-only hearing on critical race theory. Aside from an official from Missouri’s education department, the only people who testified Monday were critics of critical race theory, which is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel called it “ridiculous” to have a conversation about inequity while “excluding the very people who are saying we’ve been treated inequitably.”

Missouri's Boss Hawg had already come down against it.

Again ⁦@GovParsonMO⁩ shows that he’s just another POS Trump left behind.

🌊🌊🌊 is coming to Missouri https://t.co/vbzbS8V3vV — Dawn (@Dawn56H) July 21, 2021

As did a useless congresswoman from Missouri.

Critical Race Theory has no place in Missouri schools.



Since #CRT has entered the national discussion, Missourians have expressed strong disdain for teaching our students that this country is inherently racist.



Today, I stand with those parents. pic.twitter.com/EWDRFXswhI — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) July 21, 2021

Unlike their Governor and their slack Republican representatives, among people from Missouri who actually know what they're talking about there is a completely different story. Her thread is well worth reading.

I am a graduate of Marshall High School in Saline County Missouri.



While in school I earned an education that taught me the history of genocide, slavery, and exploitation that is deeply rooted in this country.



It wasn’t critical race theory.



It was American History.



🧵 — Lindsey Simmons (@LynzforCongress) July 19, 2021

And no one is buying their malarkey.