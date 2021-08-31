Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Paul Ryan Breaks It To Wisconsin Republicans: Trump Lost

The Wisconsin state legislature is pursuing one of those fake "forensic audits" of the 2020 election.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Former House Speaker and irrelevant to today's news Paul Ryan, who is still on the board of Fox News Corporation, decided to appear on local news in Wisconsin to break it to the state legislature that Trump lost the 2020 election.

“President Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election,” Ryan said in an interview with WISN 12 News.

“It was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s really clear.”

Ryan was clearly trying to break it to the state Republicans now pushing for a, you know, FORENSIC AUDIT of the Wisconsin results.

“He exhausted his cases,” Ryan said. “He exhausted the court challenges. None of them went his way, so he legitimately lost. Is there mischief, organized shenanigans in elections? Sure. Is there fraud? Yes. Was it organized to the extent that it would have swung the Electoral College and the presidential election? Absolutely not.”

Ryan went on to talk about how great life is now that he's not running for anything.

Sure, Paul.

Also yadda yadda let's bring YOUNG PEOPLE into the Republican Party now!

It's not like Biden has been president since January? Profiles in courage, Paul Ryan.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team