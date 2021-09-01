Politics
Desperate Kevin McCarthy Threatens Telecoms In 1/6 Coverup

He warned that "a Republican majority will not forget" if companies turn over Republicans' phone records.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Kevin McCarthy seems a tad nervous, doesn't he? Why, it's almost as if he's terrified about what the House select committee might find! Via CNN:

(CNN)House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday issued a veiled threat to companies that cooperate with the House select committee investigating the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol, warning that "a Republican majority will not forget."

"If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States," the California Republican said in a statement he posted to Twitter. "If companies still choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law."

McCarthy's office would not provide CNN with a specific federal statute that a company would be in violation of if it complied with a duly empaneled congressional committee.

