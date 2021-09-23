Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Lara Logan Calls Haitian Migrants ‘A Virus Bomb’ On The U.S.

Right wingers are fine with spreading COVID like crazy with their refusal to wear face masks or get vaccinated but it’s the end of our country if they should catch it from some desperate Haitian!
By NewsHound Ellen

Lara Logan, the Fox Nation host who calls herself an “award-winning Investigative journalist,” deliberately fear mongered that the Haitian migrants gathered in Del Rio, Texas are the equivalent of a biological weapon that’s going to kill us all.

For a Fox twofer, Logan first equated the migrant crisis with Afghanistan. “When you consider that the U.S. just put a terrorist superstate in power in Afghanistan – you know, those things are seen together,” she said on Fox News. Host Martha MacCallum, whom Fox touts as embodying “ultimate” “journalistic integrity and professionalism," did not
question that dubious assertion or ask who sees those two things together.

Instead, MacCallum nodded as Logan railed about Americans not knowing the truth about that connection if they only watch network news. Then she moved on to call the migrants a “virus bomb,” still with MacCallum’s tacit approval. Media Matters caught the fear mongering and scapegoating:

LOGAN: So everything you're seeing at Del Rio, that was — you know, this administration knew that was happening long before it got to this point. They also know that those people are dispersing now. They know that there are hundreds and hundreds of Haitians who have run away from under the Del Rio bridge, right? And have just disappeared into the countryside.

They know also that everywhere that there's been a mass migration of illegal immigrants, there's been a spike in COVID cases in this country.

And, you know, bio — bioweapons specialists and intel agents tell me that that's typical of how you would disperse a virus if you were doing something like a virus bomb or a virus attack in your own country or in another country.

You know how else to avoid a virus bomb in this country? By wearing face masks and getting COVID vaccines, something people in red states like Texas don't want to do.

Not surprisingly, “ultimate journalist” MacCallum didn’t mention that, either. So Logan went on to claim the whole thing is also connected to Black Lives Matter, critical race theory and gas lighting by Google and Facebook.

When Logan was finally done ranting, MacCallum validated the suggestion that migrants are some kind of existential threat. Her voice rising in hammy anger, MacCallum said, “God forbid we find out that something happens, inside the United States, that gets traced back to this period, when we are clearly allowing people to pour into the country!”

Actually, I’ll bet that all the America haters on Fox News are hoping for something like that so they can use it as an excuse to tear us apart even more.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team