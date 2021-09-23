Lara Logan Calls Haitian Migrants ‘A Virus Bomb’ On The U.S.

Lara Logan, the Fox Nation host who calls herself an “award-winning Investigative journalist,” deliberately fear mongered that the Haitian migrants gathered in Del Rio, Texas are the equivalent of a biological weapon that’s going to kill us all.

For a Fox twofer, Logan first equated the migrant crisis with Afghanistan. “When you consider that the U.S. just put a terrorist superstate in power in Afghanistan – you know, those things are seen together,” she said on Fox News. Host Martha MacCallum, whom Fox touts as embodying “ultimate” “journalistic integrity and professionalism," did not

question that dubious assertion or ask who sees those two things together.

Instead, MacCallum nodded as Logan railed about Americans not knowing the truth about that connection if they only watch network news. Then she moved on to call the migrants a “virus bomb,” still with MacCallum’s tacit approval. Media Matters caught the fear mongering and scapegoating:

LOGAN: So everything you're seeing at Del Rio, that was — you know, this administration knew that was happening long before it got to this point. They also know that those people are dispersing now. They know that there are hundreds and hundreds of Haitians who have run away from under the Del Rio bridge, right? And have just disappeared into the countryside. They know also that everywhere that there's been a mass migration of illegal immigrants, there's been a spike in COVID cases in this country. And, you know, bio — bioweapons specialists and intel agents tell me that that's typical of how you would disperse a virus if you were doing something like a virus bomb or a virus attack in your own country or in another country.

You know how else to avoid a virus bomb in this country? By wearing face masks and getting COVID vaccines, something people in red states like Texas don't want to do.

Not surprisingly, “ultimate journalist” MacCallum didn’t mention that, either. So Logan went on to claim the whole thing is also connected to Black Lives Matter, critical race theory and gas lighting by Google and Facebook.

When Logan was finally done ranting, MacCallum validated the suggestion that migrants are some kind of existential threat. Her voice rising in hammy anger, MacCallum said, “God forbid we find out that something happens, inside the United States, that gets traced back to this period, when we are clearly allowing people to pour into the country!”

Actually, I’ll bet that all the America haters on Fox News are hoping for something like that so they can use it as an excuse to tear us apart even more.