Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Christian Ministry Equates COVID Vaccine With Rape

Evangelical leaders have become a serious blight on this country with their lying COVID-denying, anti-vax propaganda.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Mat Staver, Chairman of the Liberty Counsel, told David Brody that a female military officer who was once raped will be raped a second time if she's forced to take a COVID vaccine due to the military vaccine mandate.

Liberty Counsel has filed a class action lawsuit along with a motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction against Joseph R. Biden, who have been unlawfully mandated to get the COVID shots or face dishonorable discharge from the military or termination from employment."

Republican anti-vax evangelicals are trying to use religious liberty as a ruse to refuse the COVID vaccine in another frivolous attempt to 'own the libs.'

Mat Staver appeared on Bannon's crazy Real America's Voice platform, who was hosting CBN's David Brody to promote his bogus religious exemption to wriggle out of getting the vaccine.

Staver told a very sad story about a military woman who was raped but has found God.

"A female Lt. Colonel who was raped in her younger years became a Christian, transformed completely, married another Marine, has risen through the ranks, but what ultimately freed her was a relationship with Jesus Christ from her past," Staver said.

"Where she ultimately aborted her child from the rape," he added, for emphasis.

Staver continued, "She's done her own research [you know what that means] and Biden is saying now you need to be essentially raped again by participating in one of these COVID shots, all of which used in their testing and development aborted fetal cells."

This is the new lying excuse Evangelicals are using - a lie that came about from a scumbag video by James O'Keefe.

Equating a woman being raped to getting a vaccination is repugnant and morally reprehensible.

There's never a bottom to these so called religious characters, who use Jesus to whitewash all their filthy lies.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team