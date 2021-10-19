Christian Ministry Equates COVID Vaccine With Rape

Mat Staver, Chairman of the Liberty Counsel, told David Brody that a female military officer who was once raped will be raped a second time if she's forced to take a COVID vaccine due to the military vaccine mandate.

Liberty Counsel has filed a class action lawsuit along with a motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction against Joseph R. Biden, who have been unlawfully mandated to get the COVID shots or face dishonorable discharge from the military or termination from employment."

Republican anti-vax evangelicals are trying to use religious liberty as a ruse to refuse the COVID vaccine in another frivolous attempt to 'own the libs.'

Mat Staver appeared on Bannon's crazy Real America's Voice platform, who was hosting CBN's David Brody to promote his bogus religious exemption to wriggle out of getting the vaccine.

Staver told a very sad story about a military woman who was raped but has found God.

"A female Lt. Colonel who was raped in her younger years became a Christian, transformed completely, married another Marine, has risen through the ranks, but what ultimately freed her was a relationship with Jesus Christ from her past," Staver said.

"Where she ultimately aborted her child from the rape," he added, for emphasis.

Staver continued, "She's done her own research [you know what that means] and Biden is saying now you need to be essentially raped again by participating in one of these COVID shots, all of which used in their testing and development aborted fetal cells."

This is the new lying excuse Evangelicals are using - a lie that came about from a scumbag video by James O'Keefe.

Equating a woman being raped to getting a vaccination is repugnant and morally reprehensible.

There's never a bottom to these so called religious characters, who use Jesus to whitewash all their filthy lies.