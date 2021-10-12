Activism
WATCH: Puppies Rescued In Freedom Flight

Four volunteers rescued 27 dogs from Alabama to Orlando to keep them from being euthanized.
Image from: Screencap

Cassandra Bergeron and her friends truly are angels that walk and fly over the earth:

"I was in pure bliss. I didn't want to land," she says. "I couldn't stop smiling the entire time."

While Bergeron posted the TikTok last Thursday, the rescue flight actually occurred back in July. Her friend is training to become a pilot and asked if she wanted to volunteer on the rescue flight, so the dog-loving Bergeron jumped at the chance.

She and her friends accompanied Michael Young, a University of Central Florida professor and pilot who spearheads the Alabama Puppy Rescue Flights. They took off from Orlando and landed at the airport in Enterprise, Ala. The puppies were waiting.

This was no fly by night operation either. They checked to have each of the dogs' papers, cleaned them up, gave them some honey to help with any possible nausea and a chance to burn off some energy.

The best part is that all 27 puppies have been adopted!

Open thread below...

