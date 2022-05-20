Adopt Don't Shop

Happy National Rescue Dog Day!
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 20, 2022

Today is National Rescue Dog Day when we celebrate the rescued furbabies in our lives and remind people that the shelters are full and overfull with dogs looking for their fureber homes. Lexi is one of those lucky ones that found her fureber homes and shows her undying love and gratitude by keeping her hooman's yard free from those evil squirrels. And the more parkour she does in her costumes, all the better!

If you've been thinking about getting a dog, now would be a perfect time to do so. But please, for the sake of your happiness and the happiness of the dog, do your homework before you look for a new addition to the family. You should know if you want an active dog to play and run with or if you want a couch potato to join you for binge-watching sessions. Good sources to start out with is the American Kennel Club's Breed Selector or the Humane Society's Finding Your Match.

Most of all, don't be afraid to ask questions. The more you can learn about a dog, the better that you can deal with any behaviors, especially during the adjustment picture. And with a little bit of luck and some training, you can have yourself a dog or dogs that look at you with the same love that my boys show the treat I'm holding.

hellhounds_want_noms

Open thread below...

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue