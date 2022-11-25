Every Dog Has His Day, Especially George

George is a service dog. And George is a Great Dane, and I do mean Great.

George is a service dog who chose Bella, a then 11 year old girl with a degenerative condition that was stealing her ability to walk. But thanks to George, Bella was not only able to walk again but to ride her bike.

Accordingly and justly so, it was decided that George ought to be rewarded, including a mountain of burgers, a whole ski slope just to himself and Bella to play in, turning a pet store into a smorgasbord and a night in a fancy hotel. It was indeed his best day ever. And I just love the fact that they did it while he was in good health and young enough to enjoy it to the fullest.

But a word of warning: Even though the video is six years old, it still packs a punch, so have a tissue or two ready. Your eyes will leak.

