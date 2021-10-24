Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By driftglass

On this day in 2004, Queen became the first rock act to receive an official seal of approval in Iran. Above: Queen - We Will Rock You.

Yastreblyansky notices how closely Senate "Moderates" fit Kurt Vonnegut's definition of a "granfalloon": "...a proud and meaningless association of human beings."

Progressive Christian explains why prayer in schools is almost never about prayer in schools.

Lawyers, Guns and Money points out that if your global supply chain depends heavily on unpaid labor, eventually you should expect things to go sideways.

Attention space nerds! We're going back to the Moon...pretty soon.

Round Up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.

