UPDATE: Gosar Censured By House Of Representatives

The House of Representatives voted to censure MAGA extremist Rep. Paul Gosar for posting an anime video of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.
By NewsHound EllenNovember 17, 2021

On Tuesday, the House Rules Committee advanced the resolution to censure Gosar and remove him from his seat on the House Oversight Committee, where AOC also serves, and from his seat on the Natural Resources Committee.

Sadly, but not surprisingly, the vote was along party lines, 9-4, which means that not one Republican on the Rules Committee voted to censure Gosar. Also not surprising, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy opposed the resolution, claiming that Gosar had apologized – which he has not.

But with Democrats in the majority, there’s little doubt about the ultimate outcome.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “We cannot have members joking about murdering each other as well as threatening the president of the United States.”

You’d think that would be a given. But that's not the case with today's Republicans.

UPDATE (Karoli): The House voted 221-207 for the censure resolution which included this language:

Whereas depictions of violence can foment actual violence and jeopardize the safety of elected officials, as witnessed in this chamber on January 6, 2021;

Whereas violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted;

Whereas a 2016 survey by the Inter-Parliamentary Union found that 82 percent of women parliamentarians have experienced psychological violence and 44 percent received threats of death, sexual violence, beatings, or abduction during their term;

They are voting on the rule for whether he will be stripped of his committee assignments now. Watch this space for updates.

Discussion

