Trae Crowder, the Liberal Redneck, tears into both the attorneys and Judge Dreadful and the debacle to justice occurring in the Rittenhouse trial. He also issues a sobering view of what it's going to be like if Rittenhouse gets off the hook and the "mayonnaise militia" gets emboldened. After all, for these dysfunctional sociopaths, it's always open hunting season on antifa.

