Constitutional Scholar Mike Huckabee: There's No Abortion 'Right'

Mike Huckabee brings his years of experience in constitutional law to a discussion of Gavin Newson's plan to replicate the Texas abortion bounty law -- only for assault weapons.

"First, two quick observations. The Texas case is under review by the courts. That is the whole point. It is being reviewed," Huckabee said.

"It is not being enjoined right now. He needs to get the facts straight about what is happening legally. The second thing when Newsom talks about the idea that it is the same as guns, he doesn't seem to understand that there is a Second Amendment to the Constitution. It is part of the Bill of Rights that we can defend ourselves and we can bear arms. There is nothing, not one word in the Constitution about abortion. In 1973 the Supreme Court created it out of thin air. That is the whole reason for the controversy. So when you talk about that, he just speaks out of a level of ignorance that is stunning for a person who is the governor of one of the largest states in the country."

(Huckabee is basically advocating for a federal ban on abortion, not by states.)

Then Will Cain talked about what the brilliant legal mind that is Clarence Thomas retorted during the Supreme Court hearing on the Mississippi abortion law,

"Clarence Thomas kept pressing that issue governor Huckabee is talking about. What right are we talking about specifically? What right is being inhibited here? A right to privacy, right to general liberty?" he said.

Professor Huckabee then ridiculed the idea of the 5th and 14th Amendments applying to abortion.

"You cannot deprive somebody without liberty without due and process. The life and liberty of the baby are denied due process and are being destroyed. I don't understand why we make this issue of privacy, states rights, the whole issue is once and settled for all, we recognize the personhood from the unborn child from the moment of conception when the individual becomes a human being as much as it ever will be. The DNA created at the moment of conception, the DNA if that person lives to be 98 years old it will be the same. That is what we need to be focused on. It is what Clarence Thomas is what is focused on, if we ever fully understand that, that is the constitutional provision that ought to be discussed. You cannot deprive somebody of their life or liberty without due process. That happens every time we take the life of an innocent unborn child," he riffed without legal basis.

(By the way, I'm pushing for a mandatory transplant donor law.)

Rachel Campos-Duffy explained why they're going to lose that argument because of ultrasounds.

"We know what happens in the womb now. It is hard to deny the humanity of the fetus. You have to not want to believe it. Science is there," she said.

"If we follow the science when it comes to the life of a human being we don't have abortion anymore because the science is pretty clear on when a baby is actually developing and especially in laws like Texas, it is about a heartbeat. You can see the image of the baby, you can hear the heartbeat, hard to say, I can't tell, looks like a bunch of cells to me. It really doesn't," Huckabee insisted.

Then they segued into Newson's possible gun proposal.

"He doesn't seem to understand that there is a Second Amendment to the Constitution. It is part of the Bill of Rights that we can defend ourselves and we can bear arms. There is nothing, not one word in the constitution about abortion," Huckabee said.



"The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people." -- Ninth Amendment.

"In 1973, the Supreme Court created it out of thin air. That is the whole reason for the controversy. so when he talks about that, he just speaks after level of ignorance that is stunning for a person who is the governor of one of the largest states in the country," said the ignorant former governor of a fairly sizable state.

Hmm. Do you suppose the Founders, who were quite concerned about the effects of corporate power, really wanted a ruling like Citizens United, Mike?

And can we talk about that "well-regulated militia" part people like you like to pretend doesn't exist?

How about we hear from a real expert?