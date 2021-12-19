Manchin Stuns On FOX News, Declaring That He Is A 'No' On BBB

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, arguably the most powerful Senator during Joe Biden's term due to his position as the foil to much of Biden's forward-focused legislation combatting climate change, lifting up women, children and the elderly, effectively shivved the White House this morning on live tv during an interview with Bret Baier on FOX News Sunday. When the topic of the Build Back Better legislation came up, Bret must have expected a conversation about his reservations. Instead, Manchin stunned everyone by flat out declaring he was a "NO" vote with no further discussion.

Twitter erupted:

Bernie Sanders was irate - and rightfully so - and laid down the gauntlet:

Bernie Sanders on Manchin saying he's a no on BBB: "We've been dealing with Mr. Manchin for month after month after month. But if he doesn't have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world" pic.twitter.com/LrHlbdXRBG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2021

Well it is very telling that Manchin did this on Fox News. It also kind of proves @aoc @ayannapressley @coribush @ilhanmn @RashidaTlaib and @JamaalBowmanNY right when they voted no on BIF without BBB and they wanted hard commitments from the Senate. https://t.co/BZPqTg7IjO — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) December 19, 2021

If Manchin is no on both BBB and voting, Biden is done. Democracy is hanging by a thread. Hard to think of anyone more destructive — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 19, 2021

Senator Joe Manchin might as well have made his BBB beheading tape from the Mar-A-Lago omelette station. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 19, 2021

A statement is coming from the White House soon about Joe Manchin's comments this morning saying he's a no on BBB. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) December 19, 2021

Democrats put Manchin in charge of negotiating infrastructure.



We cut the proposed $6T BBB bill to $3.5T (he said he’d support $4T).



We cut out taxes on rich, paid leave, tuition free college, prescription drugs.



We caved to him at every turn—and he still tanked the bill. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 19, 2021

Joe Manchin says he WON’T vote for BBB. He wore the Democrat-suit to get elected, and now he’s revealing himself to be the new Mitt Romney. A flip-flopping money-grubber. The media needs to stop calling him a “Democrat” and a “centrist.” He is neither! Primary Q-Joe Manchin. — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) December 19, 2021

How long until Trump puts out a statement in support of Joe Manchin for being "brave" and "strong" and "tough" in the face of "Demoncrats" trying to "steal" money to feed children and the elderly? Maybe he'll even welcome him to the Republican/MAGA party!