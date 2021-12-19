Manchin Stuns On FOX News, Declaring That He Is A 'No' On BBB

Joe Manchin single handedly tanks Joe Biden's signature Build Back Legislation because he refuses to see the benefit in helping children, elderly, and sick, and clearly doesn't want to slow climate change.
By Red PainterDecember 19, 2021

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, arguably the most powerful Senator during Joe Biden's term due to his position as the foil to much of Biden's forward-focused legislation combatting climate change, lifting up women, children and the elderly, effectively shivved the White House this morning on live tv during an interview with Bret Baier on FOX News Sunday. When the topic of the Build Back Better legislation came up, Bret must have expected a conversation about his reservations. Instead, Manchin stunned everyone by flat out declaring he was a "NO" vote with no further discussion.

Twitter erupted:

Bernie Sanders was irate - and rightfully so - and laid down the gauntlet:

How long until Trump puts out a statement in support of Joe Manchin for being "brave" and "strong" and "tough" in the face of "Demoncrats" trying to "steal" money to feed children and the elderly? Maybe he'll even welcome him to the Republican/MAGA party!

