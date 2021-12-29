Journalist Makes History: Hosts Primetime News With Māori Face Tattoo

Kaipara is bilingual and of Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Rangitihi descent. Previously, she was an award-winning documentary filmmaker. Kaipara has had her moko kauae for the last three years.

Source: In The Know

Oriini Kaipara has made history after stepping in to anchor for Newshub Live at 6pm, a mainstream New Zealand news broadcast.

Kaipara is the first Māori woman with a moko kauae to present primetime news. She first caught attention in 2019 for anchoring TVNZ 1’s midday news bulletin — which was the first time someone on mainstream news bore a moko kauae.

A moko kauae is a chin tattoo that represents the service and leadership a woman has provided her whānau (extended family) and her community. It’s recognition of her status, abilities and commitment. Kaipara has had her moko kauae for the last three years.

“It’s really exciting. I’m really enjoying it,” Kaipara told New Zealand publication Stuff after her Christmas and Boxing Day appearances on Newshub Live. “I’m not speechless, but it’s a buzz. I am proud of how far I’ve come in being able to anchor 6 p.m. right now.”