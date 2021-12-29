Journalist Makes History: Hosts Primetime News With Māori Face Tattoo

Oriini Kaipara is filling in this week on Newshub Live at 6pm, a mainstream New Zealand news broadcast.
By Ed ScarceDecember 29, 2021

Kaipara is bilingual and of Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Rangitihi descent. Previously, she was an award-winning documentary filmmaker. Kaipara has had her moko kauae for the last three years.

“It’s really exciting. I’m really enjoying it,” Kaipara told New Zealand publication Stuff after her Christmas and Boxing Day appearances on Newshub Live. “I’m not speechless, but it’s a buzz. I am proud of how far I’ve come in being able to anchor 6 p.m. right now.”

