McConnell Complains BBB Won’t Let Daycare Centers Discriminate

Apparently, McConnell and his power-hungry colleagues would rather force youngsters and their parents to keep paying through the nose for pre-K or go without rather than grant Biden a political win on a policy that is quite popular with the public.

Naturally, McConnell's doing so by playing the victim, in this case by falsely claiming that the bill is a “war on faith-based childcare” because Democrats “want to unleash the woke mob” and deny funds to “any remotely traditional institution” the “radical left” accuses of discrimination. You know what that’s code for, doncha?

MCCONNELL: I haven’t even touched on one of the most sinister parts of this whole proposal. For parents who do use childcare outside the home, faith-based options are incredibly popular. The bipartisan policy center estimates that 53% of parents who use center-based care use ones that are linked to faith-based organizations. But the same Democrats who are letting far-left propaganda trickle down from the universities into K-12 schools are now declaring war on faith-based childcare. Washington Democrats want to unleash the woke mob on church daycare. There are at least two parts of their bill that are direct attacks. First, liberals are trying to chase faith-based providers out of the daycare industry by denying funds to any facility they deem discriminatory. Of course, today’s radical left tosses around these kinds of accusations at any remotely traditional institution.

This is not only a disgusting demand that federal funds go to discriminators, it’s a lie. As PolitiFact points out, states will oversee how the rules are implemented. That means conservatives in states like Republican Kentucky, not Washington Democrats, will be in charge. Furthermore, parents and childcare facilities can opt out if they don’t like the new system.

If McConnell really cared about helping children and parents, he’d focus on codifying rights for religious institutions in the bill that both sides can agree on. Instead, he’s blowing racial dog whistles in order to sabotage help for families in order to further his own political prospects.