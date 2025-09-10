New Mexico Governor Delivers Universal Pre-K This Year

New Mexico is becoming the first state in the U.S. to offer free early childhood education to every family in the state. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a universal child care plan that includes higher pay for pre-K educators -- in a very poor state. Via KRQE:

Starting in November, all New Mexico families, regardless of income, will be able to enroll their kids in pre-K for free. The governor announced they will be investing in more early education programs and facilities. “Universal access, free childcare for every New Mexico family in the state of New Mexico, that starts in New Mexico for the country,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-New Mexico).

It’s an announcement that Governor Lujan Grisham said will change lives across the state, especially for families struggling to make ends meet. Starting in November, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department will implement free childcare across the board. “It is the backbone of creating a system of support for families that allow them to work, to go to college, and do all of the things that they need to do,” said Governor Lujan Grisham.

In recent years, the state expanded no-cost childcare to more households, so, for example, a family of three making less than $100,000 a year would qualify. But, the governor said that still left many New Mexicans straining to cover childcare. Now the state is lifting that income cap.

The state said this will lead to an annual family savings of $12,000 per child. “It’s the difference between moving up into the next affordable house, it’s the difference between ever being able to go on vacation, it’s the difference between making it when inflation in this country remains too high,” said Governor Lujan Grisham.