In case you've been wondering whatever happened to America's best-educated wacky neighbor, Naomi Wolf: She's back! She appeared on Steve Bannon's radio show today. Gateway Pundit has the details:

Dr. Naomi Wolf, a Rhodes Scholar and former Clinton Administration advisor, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Saturday. Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expressed their preference for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson’s jab. Naomi Wolf knows why. The NIAID doesn’t hold the patents of the J&J vaccine. Naomi Wolf: Moderna and Pfizer have been trying to sideline Johnson&Johnson partly because as Rob Kennedy will tell you, the stakeholders at the NIAID don’t have a patent on and don’t make money on the J&J vaccine. So they want it out of the marketplace. It’s not the first time they’ve said, “Oh that bad J&J vaccine.” ...Anyone who’s looked at VAERS and saw the thousands of blood clots and thrombotic events, strokes, thrombotic events, for Pfizer and Moderna as well as J&J, knows this is absolute ludicrisy.

Wait -- don't these folks believe all the vaccines are bad? Naomi Wolf, affer all, was banned from Twitter for conspiracy-theory tweets about vaccines:

One tweet claimed that vaccines were a "software platform that can receive uploads".... Most recently, she tweeted that the urine and faeces of people who had received the jab needed to be separated from general sewage supplies while tests were done to measure its impact on non-vaccinated people through drinking water.

But apparently the J&J shot is good now because we're saying that it isn't -- mainstream scientists have determined that it's less effective than the mRNA vaccines against the Delta and Omicron variants, and it's sometimes responsible for dangerous blood clots. Those who received an initial dose of J&J were urged to get Pfizer or Moderna boosters. We don't like the J&J shot anymore -- so of course Wolf does.

How can we leverage this oppositional defiant disorder that's so characteristic of the right? Maybe we need to announce a new vaccine -- one that's actually a version of one of the existing successful vaccines -- and then, after it's approved, we immediately try to take it off the market. Maybe it needs to be associated with Donald Trump or an evangelical megachurch or Fox News, just to make the wingers really suspicious when we discredit it. Would something like this persuade the vaccine holdouts on the right that the Trump/Jesus/Fox vaccine was really good and they should definitely get it? If so, I'd be delighted. Whatever works.

