Monday, January 17, would have been the 100th birthday of the late and great Betty White. As well as being one of the greatest comedic actors of our lifetime, she was also a fierce and passionate advocate for animals and animal rescues. Shortly after her passing, social media caught fire with the only challenge that I would put to everyone - The Betty White Challenge. It's something that almost everyone could do. The Betty White Challenge is simply this: On her birthday, please donate to the animal shelter or rescue of your choice. I know that local rescues could use the money more than the big national groups and that the more rural rescues could use the money the most. It's the best possible tribute that we could do for Betty.

