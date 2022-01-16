The Betty White Challenge

The best social media challenge to be created is on Monday.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 16, 2022

Monday, January 17, would have been the 100th birthday of the late and great Betty White. As well as being one of the greatest comedic actors of our lifetime, she was also a fierce and passionate advocate for animals and animal rescues. Shortly after her passing, social media caught fire with the only challenge that I would put to everyone - The Betty White Challenge. It's something that almost everyone could do. The Betty White Challenge is simply this: On her birthday, please donate to the animal shelter or rescue of your choice. I know that local rescues could use the money more than the big national groups and that the more rural rescues could use the money the most. It's the best possible tribute that we could do for Betty.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue