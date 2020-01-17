Friday News Dump: Don't Worry, It's Only Betty White's Birthday -- And Other News

"Thank you for being a friend!" Happy 98th Birthday #BettyWhite ! pic.twitter.com/InocVXh4Bm

When Golden Girl #BettyWhite is trending on Twitter, it has the same effect as when #RBG is trending: "Oh no!" is the universal response. But it's okay, it's Betty's birthday! She's 98:

Don't everybody have a heart attack

It is just her birthday. She made it another year y'all! 🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾🥳🎉#BettyWhite Betty White pic.twitter.com/VWsQLGR92B — 💙Amber🇹🇿 (@AmberTBurton) January 17, 2020

This is my adopted grandma I don't care what nobody says Happy Birthday Mimi !!! #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/PokVB8Fu8M — Camilla Kay (@RandomlyShe) January 17, 2020

Happy Birthday #BettyWhite!! You are a national treasure! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/mZj09vdlwx — Just Erin 🦄 (@ErinBode) January 17, 2020

Whatever blackmail operation Trump & Co. were running in Ukraine is nothing compared to the depraved games they've been playing in Puerto Rico for more than 2 years, largely motivated by Trump's racism & personal pique at politicians who stood up to himhttps://t.co/o4MimgWfvw — Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) January 16, 2020

NEW: We got our hands on private memos circulating among investors about what an @ewarren administration would mean for Wall Street.



Turns out, concerns about what might happen to big business and the rich run deeper than we thought.



w/ @samvantheman:https://t.co/Vjhklsc2i2 — Kara Voght (@karavoght) January 17, 2020

In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby! pic.twitter.com/hgMBhHasBj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2020

Literally WE LUV U BOTH and happy birthday MICHELLE OBAMA !!!!!!!! I still love this tho lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/SaTfBBJuje — brucecomicfan20 (@scopevandyne) January 17, 2020

A spectacular lack of self awareness from a president who, in fact, has filed for bankruptcy several times https://t.co/5INjbhCOgt pic.twitter.com/Ye0NYGCpYL — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) January 17, 2020

Lev Parnas spins wild tales of Trumpian corruption — and we know most of them are true | https://t.co/e1TMZU6sFo https://t.co/VGVwoDIE7p — #TrumpRussiaGuide🍎 (@TrumpRussiaTies) January 17, 2020

Kamala Harris just convinced Senate Republicans to put Trump judicial appointments on hold pending the impeachment trial and that’s one of the most consequential things Democrats have won from Republicans in a while. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) January 17, 2020

Holy fucking shit...



This Hyde dude didn’t just proposition me for sex, did he?!



Ummm @FBI Some help here....weren’t you just at his house today? 😧 https://t.co/eio1Zhl3DN — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) January 17, 2020

The President’s former Chief of Staff promotes the “We did it, so what?” defense. https://t.co/O4VUVko3SU — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 17, 2020

Just want to point out the Republican-controlled PA state legislature refuses to allow the city of Philadelphia to regulate guns:

Philadelphia is off to a record-breaking ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY EIGHT percent increase in murders over this time last year, a total of 25 deaths to date. https://t.co/Wx9AzycOtu #Philadelphia — Signe Wilkinson (@SigneWilk) January 17, 2020

Dershowitz once made an argument about pardons here which was ignorant of Burdick v. United States. When I told him he’d obviously never read the decision, he deleted it. https://t.co/ftrD4uRTc4 — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) January 17, 2020

‘Let’s Get The Words Out’: Lara Trump Taunts Joe Biden Over Stutter https://t.co/k3HK0FkRQo — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) January 17, 2020

TSA apologizes after agent says 'giddyup' while pulling on a Native American woman's braids | Via CNN https://t.co/8UNmZuKFGB — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) January 17, 2020

NEW: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, former Clinton investigators Ken Starr and Robert Ray, as well as Alan Dershowitz, are expected to be among team that will defend Pres. Trump in the US Senate impeachment trial. https://t.co/x4GyNljvU0 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 17, 2020

Dershowitz tells me he'll be speaking on the Senate floor to argue against Trump's impeachment next week. Says POTUS asked him to do it. Says he will argue the case that abuse of power and obstruction of congress are not "high crimes and misdemeanors" that deserve impeachment. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 17, 2020

Espinoza v Montana is some scary shit, good overview from @ddayen https://t.co/IBQjRDxtvn @rweingarten — Andrew Crook (@andrewjcrook) January 17, 2020

Joe Biden says he wants Section 230 "revoked, immediately." He's the only presidential candidate to call for this kind of dramatic change to the law.https://t.co/vRdzRncdml — Makena Kelly (@kellymakena) January 17, 2020

The only scarlet letter that matters. pic.twitter.com/AIDBM7Rnwm — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) January 17, 2020

Wonder what's planned to protect NYC from the next Hurricane Sandy? This option--a huge sea gate--has been talked about since the storm's massive floods in 2012.



A bold solution, or a boondoggle that could make things worse?



Thread --> https://t.co/vemb80ZwBG — Anne Barnard (@ABarnardNYT) January 17, 2020

"After analyzing all the evidence and sitting back and really understanding what's going on, I don't think Vice President Biden did anything wrong. I think he was protecting our country and getting rid of, probably, a crooked attorney general." -Lev Parnas pic.twitter.com/T4R9saUFap — Art (@ahernandez2bak) January 17, 2020

Lets see: Speaker Pelosi sends in Schiff and Nadler and President Trump sends in Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr. That should tell you everything you need to know about the quality of the two cases. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) January 17, 2020

The Senate is Trump Country. Impartial justice is not on offer there. My column: https://t.co/DYqZYsAenM — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 17, 2020

Sources say that Dershowitz, Starr, and the president immediately bonded over their shared experience in covering up sexual assaults. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) January 17, 2020

People deny knowing Lev Parnas. Then they show up in a photo with him. https://t.co/lxkrp2UzfS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 17, 2020

Lev Parnas told The Daily Beast that after he was arrested, he was disappointed with the silence from Rudy Giuliani, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing. That silence, he said, left him feeling betrayed.



"I felt like my family left me," he said.https://t.co/mR8iqIG22v — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 17, 2020

Speaking as a litigator, adding senior lawyers to a trial team on the eve of a trial isn’t likely to improve the quality of representation at the trial. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 17, 2020

Trump again denied knowing Lev Parnas. So Parnas' lawyer posted more robust proof. Dozens of photos witnesses and video confirm that #TrumpAlwaysLies https://t.co/dxQ0E6i66k — Andrew Mark (@POTUS45stinks) January 17, 2020

A former health insurance industry spin doctor just shattered the 'choice in healthcare' myth.https://t.co/dazSiciy2c pic.twitter.com/d4qnxLxgQJ — Upworthy (@Upworthy) January 9, 2020



DEPARTMENT OF CUTENESS AND OTHER NICE THINGS

Cute Pomeranian Puppies Running 😍🥰😘 pic.twitter.com/bfLnMhp6Oe — Happy Dogs (@twhappydogs) January 15, 2020

These kittens grew up learning how to snuggle from the best teachers pic.twitter.com/6N2QPtkd72 — The Cute Plug (@TheCutePlug) January 17, 2020

Such a stress relief = cute puppies 🐾



More puppy 📷🐩 https://t.co/djz2z7BSY5 pic.twitter.com/LOPmCsYKOi — Dogs for Fun (@facepuppies) January 12, 2020

Doggy loves the guinea pig 🐾 pic.twitter.com/PBcapWp8Ek — Dogs Groupie (@DogsGroupie) January 12, 2020

Happy Friday everyone

Wishing you all a wonderful day

And a very happy weekend 😊



🎬 WWF pic.twitter.com/taxDZMQ4Rr — Ramblings (@ramblingsloa) January 17, 2020

Crying watching this video and thinking about a whole generation of young women and girls who are being told “I’m running for president because that’s what girls do.” @ewarren, thank you for inspiring so many of us! Needed this and need you.



pic.twitter.com/9KFEdLLxam — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) January 14, 2020

The Edmonton memorial for the victims of #Flight752 was so moving, so dignified, so inspiring, I wish I could post the whole thing.



But here's a bit of the tribute of these incredible human beings who should still be with us today. #cdnpoli



خُدا حافِظ pic.twitter.com/6ygMOs2i9R — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) January 13, 2020

"It is not enough to be nice; you have to be good. We are attracted by nice people; but only on the assumption that their niceness is a sign of goodness.”

- Roger Scruton (1944 - 2020) pic.twitter.com/hLkrjXQI1c — Ethics in Bricks (@EthicsInBricks) January 12, 2020

The owner of the Starbucks I go and write in got me to hand over my loyalty card then proceeded to stamp every slot and said ‘you get a free coffee cos you’re always working so hard’ and I thought I’d share that as a reminder that there’s really nice people out there — Connie Glynn 🍕🥞🍣 (@connieglynn) January 14, 2020

"Nature is really funny. It's never not funny." In our latest SciArts video, @RosemaryMosco shows us the seriously silly natural world in her science comics! https://t.co/Uzq80gAl1Z pic.twitter.com/2kJpImfBMP — Science Friday (@scifri) January 16, 2020

That's it for this week. I hope you all have a wonderful weekend!