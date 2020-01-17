Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Friday News Dump: Don't Worry, It's Only Betty White's Birthday -- And Other News

Thank you for being a friend!
By Susie Madrak

When Golden Girl #BettyWhite is trending on Twitter, it has the same effect as when #RBG is trending: "Oh no!" is the universal response. But it's okay, it's Betty's birthday! She's 98:

Just want to point out the Republican-controlled PA state legislature refuses to allow the city of Philadelphia to regulate guns:


DEPARTMENT OF CUTENESS AND OTHER NICE THINGS

That's it for this week. I hope you all have a wonderful weekend!

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.