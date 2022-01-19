Capitol Rioter Back In Jail After Cops Find AR-15 During DUI Stop

It's back to jail for a man charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His pretrial release was revoked yesterday after an arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Via WUSA9:

James Tate Grant was arrested in Wake County, North Carolina, last month following an incident at a restaurant. According to police, when officers pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot, Grant flagged them down and said, “They probably called on me,” and said he had been involved in the Capitol riot. Grant, who was behind the wheel, appeared to be intoxicated, police said. While being placed under arrest, he attempted to flee, and then allegedly dropped to the ground, saying, “Just kill me now. It’s over.”

A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up an AR-15 assault rifle, 60 rounds of ammunition and combat fatigues.

The Justice Department then requested Grant’s pretrial release be revoked, noting his conditions forbid the possession of firearms and require him to submit to drug testing and to avoid excessive alcohol use. The department noted Grant’s urine samples had previously turned up positive for amphetamines twice since his release.