Capitol Rioter Back In Jail After Cops Find AR-15 During DUI Stop

A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up an AR-15 assault rifle, 60 rounds of ammunition and combat fatigues.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 19, 2022

It's back to jail for a man charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His pretrial release was revoked yesterday after an arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Via WUSA9:

James Tate Grant was arrested in Wake County, North Carolina, last month following an incident at a restaurant. According to police, when officers pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot, Grant flagged them down and said, “They probably called on me,” and said he had been involved in the Capitol riot. Grant, who was behind the wheel, appeared to be intoxicated, police said. While being placed under arrest, he attempted to flee, and then allegedly dropped to the ground, saying, “Just kill me now. It’s over.”

A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up an AR-15 assault rifle, 60 rounds of ammunition and combat fatigues.

The Justice Department then requested Grant’s pretrial release be revoked, noting his conditions forbid the possession of firearms and require him to submit to drug testing and to avoid excessive alcohol use. The department noted Grant’s urine samples had previously turned up positive for amphetamines twice since his release.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue