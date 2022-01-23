Cheetahs Meet Robodog For The First Time

As part of a study in animal enrichment, a pair of cheetahs at the Sydney Zoo were introduced to Sparky the robotic dog. When each was introduced, they initially charged at the robodog but pulled up short, not knowing what to make of this new creature. I'm not sure where they are going with this study but if it keeps the big cats interested and gives them a chance at a more normal life, that would be great. Of course, not as good as leaving them in their natural habitat, if it's possible.

The think I took in the most was the obvious intelligence of the cats as they were studying the robot just as much as the scientists were studying the cats.

Open thread below...