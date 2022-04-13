The Things We Do For Our Dogs

A typical day in the life of a dog owner.
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 13, 2022

This is supposed to be the typical day in the life of a dog owner but if you ask me, the guy is getting off easy. Maybe it's because he's only has the one small dog, but it seems like he's missing a lot of stuff. Not only is there the birthday to worry about, but there is also the Gotcha Day. And don't even get me going on having to go outside approximately 42 times in an hour to see if anything changed, the between meal snacks, the individual and group snuggle sessions, etc.

But in all seriousness, never, ever try to feed grapes (or raisins) to a dog. It's highly toxic for them.

Open thread below...

Discussion

