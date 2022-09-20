Liz Cheney Quotes Colleague: 'The Things We Do For The Orange Jesus'

I don't care if it rains or freezes

Long as I have my Orange Jesus.

- Traditional American folk song

Liz Cheney, speaking at the American Enterprise Institute, recounted a comment made in the congressional cloakroom on Jan. 6th by a Republican colleague. Via MSN.com:

“I was working on my remarks, I was supposed to speak that day and there were sheets of paper laid out on the desks. And I asked one of the staffers in the cloakroom, what are these sheets of paper?” Cheney began, adding:

Because members were coming in and signing them. And this person said to me, ‘Well, those are the objection sheets, because, you know, it’s only actually required that one House member object. But there were so many who wanted to show they were objecting that they’d set up these sign-up sheets in the cloakroom.’

“And as I was sitting there, a member came in and he signed his name on each one of the state’s sheets. And then he said under his breath, ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus.’ And I thought, you know, you’re taking an act that is unconstitutional.”