Uh Oh. Kavanaugh's SCOTUS Seat In Trouble Over Video: He Would Overturn Counsel Rule
This is bad. Like, bipartisan bad for Brett Kavanaugh.
You're not supposed to have an opinion on a case that might come before the court. And two short years ago Brett Kavanagh shot the puppy on the Special Counsel rule.
Asked at an American Enterprise Institute (don't get me started) forum if there were any cases he would overturn, Kavanaugh demurred at first but as an afterthought said "Morrison v. Olson."
That's the independent counsel rule that, while not exactly the rule that made the Robert Mueller probe possible, definitely raises huge red flags as to how Kavanaugh might rule FOR Trump in issues regarding the Mueller probe. It's not like they had to dig that answer out of him, either.
Uh oh.
PS. Kavanaugh is not a popular pick nationally. There's no reason for a Red State Democrat to vote for him.
If you’re a Democrat in a red state this is actually not a hard call. There is zero upside to voting yes. Nobody who was going to vote against you will change your mind if you back Kavanaugh.
But voting to confirm pisses off lots and lots of voters. https://t.co/bGkW0kpshM
— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) July 18, 2018
