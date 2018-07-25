Why Are Republicans So Afraid Of Kavanaugh's Bush Years?

Texas Senator John Cornyn wants you to forget that Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s life began before 2008.

This is just seeping Trumpism and Republican denial of reality.

Democrats are demanding to see the records of Kavanaugh’s entire tenure in the Bush White House. Republicans don’t want you to see it. However …

Based on the standard set during the confirmation process for Justice Elena Kagan, who served in the White House Counsel’s Office under President Bill Clinton, McGahn told senators that Kavanaugh’s documents from his time in the counsel’s office would, too, be relevant, according to the official.

As they say, what’s good for the Kagan is good for Kavanaugh.

Now, I’m not saying there was any hanky-panky that happened under the expert guidance of President Bush, but …. oh wait, that is exactly what I’m saying.

What manner of shenanigans did Kavanaugh do while serving under Bush? And, why does John Cornyn want to cover it up? Cornyn wants us to forget it ever happened.

Look, I wasn’t born yesterday. However, it appears that Kavanaugh was.