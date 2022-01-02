Christmas Has Really Gone To The Dogs

I know, I know, Christmas was so last year! But I don't care. The sheer ecstasy and joy of these puppers who get released into a room of toys so that they too can have a Christmas is just so wholesome that I think you'll soon forget about how long ago Christmas was. Heck, if you're anything like me, you'll be wagging your own tail and giving your furbabies hugs. Special thanks to Dogs Trust Ireland, Ireland's largest dog welfare charity, for putting this together for these babies!

It’s #SantaPawsDay - the day all our dogs get to pick their Christmas gift! Sadly, we couldn’t fit them all in, but we hope the pure joy of the ones we did makes you smile!

To all our supporters and everyone who sent a gift, thank you! We hope you have a very Merry Christmas! 💛 pic.twitter.com/lFR7LNdvZG — Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) December 21, 2021

Tomorrow, we'll return you to our regular programming.

