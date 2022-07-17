Training School Dropout

Not all dogs are cut out to be service dogs.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJuly 17, 2022

To become a service animal, a dog has to have not only the physical abilities but also the cognitive abilities to not only learn the task but to stay on task. Many dogs, like my own beloved hounds, are too easily distracted to stay on task.

But, as this video, courtesy of The Dodo and Double H Training Academy, shows, even the failures are so easily loveable. I especially liked the slow motion cartoon run the dog had at then end where his legs were moving faster than his body.

Open thread below...

