Marco Rubio Blasts 'Irrational Hysteria' Over Omicron

Some days it's well nigh impossible to pick the worst Republican in the U.S. Senate. There are just so damn many of them. These jackasses are so beholden to their corporate masters that they spout dangerous nonsense on a daily basis. In this case, endangering others with their dismissive tone to a deadly pandemic.

Florida keeps shattering their own records for positive tests, with over 75,000 on Friday alone.

Source: Business Insider

Sen. Marco Rubio on Friday criticized the public response to the highly-transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant, saying that fears emanating from the surge in new cases amounted to "irrational hysteria." The Florida Republican —whose home state had a one-day record of 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — took to Twitter to minimize the severity of the new variant.

Record numbers testing positive for a sore throat isn’t a crisis



And people in the hospital for car accidents testing positive isn’t a surge



The real crisis is the irrational hysteria which has people with no symptoms waiting hours for a test or missing work for 10 days — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 31, 2021

And naturally, this menace to public health went on to tweet how happy he was to see a packed house at Friday's Orange Bowl football game in Miami. The organizers were thrilled with the full 66,000+ attendance, with no masks or vaccination required, of course. Because that's just not how they roll in Florida.

Very happy to see a packed stadium for tonight’s #OrangeBowl



There is no reason to close, limit or cancel anything



Ignore the hysteria & have a great New Years Eve! — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 1, 2022

Twitter was not kind.

Marco Rubio is one ignorant fuck. It even says that in the Bible. pic.twitter.com/l6J2xM9Qoq — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) December 31, 2021

I'm not sure about this one. Rick Scott is god-awful as well.