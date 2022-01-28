Must Watch: Speech By A Black Florida Rep Over Whitewashing Law Is Fire

Fighting racism and battling stupid white fragility day after day takes a toll.

No white Republican in the State House of Florida gives a rat's butt about actual public education. But they have to push white fragility bills banning the teaching of slavery because Trump sees "The 1619 Project" as a threat to him. That's the deal.

And Ramon Alexander knows it's his job to get up and say so.

"This is a huge waste of time. People are struggling. They are living paycheck to paycheck—A lot of them don't even have a paycheck. So, instead of addressing systemic poverty, instead of addressing all these issues that impact people's quality of life, we are using these distraction tools."

Despite the committee chairman admonishing him to "stick to the content of the bill" at hand, Ramon insisted the motivation for these kind of bills was purely cynical politics.

"If race didn't matter and this stuff didn't poll well to get people to come out and vote... we wouldn't have these types of bills," Alexander said.

"I do not like having conversations like this," he added. "It eats me up on the inside because I know there are some admirable, good people over there and half of y'all are uncomfortable with voting for yourself, but you don't want to get primaried in your election."

You must watch the whole thing. It's worth the click.