Must Watch: Speech By A Black Florida Rep Over Whitewashing Law Is Fire

Ramon Alexander says what needs to be said. Period.
By Frances LangumJanuary 28, 2022

Fighting racism and battling stupid white fragility day after day takes a toll.

No white Republican in the State House of Florida gives a rat's butt about actual public education. But they have to push white fragility bills banning the teaching of slavery because Trump sees "The 1619 Project" as a threat to him. That's the deal.

And Ramon Alexander knows it's his job to get up and say so.

"This is a huge waste of time. People are struggling. They are living paycheck to paycheck—A lot of them don't even have a paycheck. So, instead of addressing systemic poverty, instead of addressing all these issues that impact people's quality of life, we are using these distraction tools."

Despite the committee chairman admonishing him to "stick to the content of the bill" at hand, Ramon insisted the motivation for these kind of bills was purely cynical politics.

"If race didn't matter and this stuff didn't poll well to get people to come out and vote... we wouldn't have these types of bills," Alexander said.

"I do not like having conversations like this," he added. "It eats me up on the inside because I know there are some admirable, good people over there and half of y'all are uncomfortable with voting for yourself, but you don't want to get primaried in your election."

You must watch the whole thing. It's worth the click.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue