Look, Everybody! The GOP Has 40 Black Friends!

Republicans are very bad at inclusion, folks.
Credit: YouTube screenshot
By Aliza WorthingtonFebruary 7, 2022

Republicans are really, really bad at diversity.

This should shock exactly no one, but in a spectacular Twitter self-own, they decided to offer themselves up for a public spanking for acting like their horribly racist, lily-white political club was remotely interested in being less Ku Klux Klannish. Oh, and to make matters grosser, they tagged the big announcement as a Black History Month tweet.

You don't say. Forty whole Black people? Or should we divide that by 3/5?

It's too easy to liken this to us white people trying to prove we're not racist by saying we have that one Black friend, but of course, many on Twitter made that short leap. Others did actual math, for which I'm grateful, because I've mentioned more than once on this site that I don't do math on purpose unless my mother makes me.

The rest just pummeled the GOP (Grift Over Progress) for their pathetic, gaslighting, clueless attempt to brag about how inclusive they think are.

Punsters have a special place in my heart.

But so do historians. So I'll give this one the final word.

