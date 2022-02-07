King Mullet Common

The British Museum have re-examined some Egyptian mummies using CT scans have found new information about ancient Egyptians, including diseases that were common at the time which were thought to be a relatively recent problem.

They have also found that mullets have been around for thousands of years. From The History Blog:

The episode illustrates the British Museum’s CT scanner at work on the cartonnage mummy of child from the mid-1st century that was discovered in the necropolis of Hawara in 1889. The mummy is tightly enclosed in a case made of linen, plaster and resin and wrapped with a painted burial cloth. Over the head is a tempera portrait depicting a young boy wearing a white tunic with a red ribbon or corded necklace. An amulet was probably affixed to the case at the apex of the necklace, but that has been lost. His hair is cut in a distinctive business-in-the-front short bang with a party-in-the back unbound lock flowing on both sides of his neck. This may be a variation on the side lock, sometimes referred to as the Horus Lock, which is common in iconographic depictions of children from the Old Kingdom through the Late Antiquity.

The biggest difference between then and now is that back then, it was high fashion and common among children of that era. Now, it's mostly trailer park denizens of the Deep South of American.

