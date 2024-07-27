Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"A fanatic is a man that does what he thinks the Lord would do if He knew the facts of the case." -- Finley Peter Dunne.
By driftglassJuly 27, 2024

On this day in 1985, The Eurythmics were at No.1 on the UK singles chart with "There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)".

Lawyers, Guns & Money: The Vance Rules.

Balloon Juice: Thursday Evening Open Thread.

Governing Magazine: There Are No Easy Fixes for Declining Statehouse Coverage.

Attention space nerds! NASA announces Boeing Starliner astronauts remain stuck on International Space Station with no set return date.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

