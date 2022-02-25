Ukraine: 13 Soldiers Die Defending Tiny Island From Russia

Threatened by a Russian warship that demanded their immediate surrender the soldiers instead responded: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself!"
By Ed ScarceFebruary 25, 2022

Selfless acts such as these are long remembered and win wars. Putin made a grave mistake.

Source: BBC

Ukraine's government is to honour a group of soldiers who died while defending one of the country's islands from Russian forces.

Kyiv says it lost contact with 13 border guards stationed on Zmiinyi (Snake) island after they refused to follow orders from a Russian warship to surrender their weapons.

Ukraine says they were then bombarded by air and sea.

The tiny island is 142km (88 miles) south of Odessa in the Black Sea.

In unverified audio recordings released by the Ukrainian government, the soldiers can be heard exchanging barbed comments with a Russian warship.

"This is a Russian warship," one voice says in the clip. "I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise you will be bombed"

According to the audio, which has not been independently verified, the Ukrainian soldiers can the be heard speaking amongst themselves agreeing "this is it".

They then respond: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself."

Discussion

