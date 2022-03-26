Anti-Immigrant Fox Guest: Keep Ukrainian Refugees Out Of The U.S.

Laura Ingraham and her guest Todd Bensman from the anti-immigrant hate group, the Center for Immigration Studies, don't want the United States taking in any Ukrainian refugees because they're "doing great for a group of war refugees" and should stay where they are in Europe.

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): Obviously, our hearts break for the people in Ukraine. It is absolutely horrific what has happened to them. But, is bringing them all the way to the United States in their best interest? And what about the U.S. taxpayers'?

...

You recently called it a fable that these Ukrainian war refugees desperately need American sanctuary and even would qualify for asylum. Why is that?

TODD BENSMAN (GUEST): Well, that's because all 27 countries of the European Union have generously offered three-year residencies to every Ukrainian war refugee. That means that they have full access to their healthcare systems, to work authorization, and housing subsidies -- and also the U.K., I might mention, also.

So there's really no reason whatsoever for Ukrainians to be coming to our border or for us to be bringing in huge swells, numbers of Ukrainians here. They're doing great for a group of war refugees. It's kind of the -- the issue is that they are not asylum-seekers. They have asylum, right in their own neighborhood, so it's a little bit dis--

INGRAHAM: Then that makes more sense. Okay.

BENSMAN: Yeah, it's disingenuous.