Gutfeld Blames Trump Loss, Ukraine, And Future Famine On Hunter's Laptop

This is demented.
By John AmatoMarch 26, 2022

Greg Gutfeld, co-host of The Five flew into a bizarre soliloquy Friday to blame Hunter Biden's laptop for all the problems the world is facing today.

"This is a consequence of the laptop cover-up," Gutfeld said.

Outside of Hillary Clinton's emails, Hunter Biden's laptop is the other white whale for Republicans.

The Fox host then used a movie called The Butterfly Effect to make his comparison, but obviously Gutfeld's take is gibberish. It would help his case if he actually understood the movie he is discussing.

However, Gutfeld's rant does illustrate the damage to his wingnut brain, while he turned in what he hopes is the next big QAnon conspiracy.

"The New York Post publishes the laptop story, and then tech and media and the Democrats collude together to bury it," Gutfeld said.

That's a lie of course. Everybody must be part of some evil cabal for this to have taken place. QAnon 101. Gutfeld then claimed that the laptop coverup was the only reason Biden won the election.

"[Biden] wins the election thanks to the cabal," he said.

Gutfeld spun, "Putin sees an opening and invades Ukraine. Famine, that's the butterfly effect. It goes all the way back to the laptop cover-up."

So Hunter's laptop is responsible for the Biden's victory, COVID supply chain problems, COVID inflation, the Russians' invasion of Ukraine, and the forthcoming famine.

Makes perfect sense.

