Court Filing, At Last: J6 Panel Says Trump Conspired To 'Defraud The United States'

The Select House Committee Investigating the January 6 Insurrection just filed paperwork in Federal Court which alleges, as per the Washington Post, that "Donald Trump and key allies engaged in potential crimes during their effort to overturn the election: conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing an official congressional proceeding — the counting of electoral votes."

This is a major step forward for the investigation.

“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” according to the filing."

George Conway told MSNBC's Morning Joe earlier, that John Eastman is trying to claim attorney-client privilege but the judge asked 'what about the crime-fraud exception?' Even if the guy's an attorney was he being used to commit fraud?"

Conway said, "What Donald Trump and his minions tried to steal here was our democracy, our very ability to engage in self-governance."

Conway said Trump had to know he was committing fraud. He was told by the Department of Homeland Security, by the cyber security division, by his own Attorney General Bill Barr. And by many others he listed.

Conway continued, "There's already, you know, reporting out there that Trump was telling his aides, and I know for a fact this to be true, that he was saying, 'How could I have lost to this guy? How could I have lost?' which means he knew he lost." [Of course, George knows what Trump said to his aides, he's married to Kellyanne.]

"Which means he knew he was engaging in a fraud and knew he was engaging in a deceit, and the fact he was trying to obstruct the lawful function of the United States government puts this squarely, squarely under the scope of 18 U.S.C. section 371," he said.

Conway stated clearly, "At this point I don't see how the Justice Department can pass on this."

Here's the entire segment on MSNBC.