Russian Foreign Minister Praises Fox News For Presenting 'Alternative Points Of View'

Russia's own Minister of Disinformation, Sergey Lavrov, tried to paint Western media as all government-controlled, which is rich coming from a country like Russia where there are no independent voices and journalists are routinely silenced or even murdered. Lavrov appeared on RT (Russia Today) in an English-speaking interview in a piece obviously designed as a propaganda piece. His attacks on western media were particularly ironic.

Source: The Wrap

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had plenty of harsh words for "western media" on Friday — except Fox News. Lavrov gave an "exclusive" interview with the state-funded Russian TV news network RT, during which he praised Fox News for "trying to represent some alternative points of view." During the interview, which was conducted in English, Lavrov took aim at "the West" and America in general, saying, "If there was any illusion that we could one day rely on our Western partners, this illusion is no longer there." However, his comments regarding Fox News came during a diatribe about Western media. Read the full quote below.

Lavrov's remarks:

SERGEY LAVROV: So we know the manners and the tricks which are being used by the Western countries to manipulate media. We understood long ago that there is no such thing as an independent Western media. If you take the United States only Fox News is trying to present some alternative points of view. But when you see, you watch other channels, and when you when you watch, read the social networks and internet platforms, when the acting president was blocked, as you know, and this censorship continues in a very big way and the substitution of notions whenever something is happening by the way of mass protest mass demonstrations, which they don’t like, they immediately call it domestic terrorism. So it’s a war, and it’s a war which involves the methods of information terrorism. There is no doubt about this.

JUST IN: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov just praised Fox News for being the “only” American media outlet that is aiding their Kremlin propaganda. “Only Fox News is trying to represent some alternative [pro-Russian] points of view.” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 18, 2022

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov singled out Fox for praise: “Only Fox News is trying to represent some alternative points of view”



Russian TV is heavily promoting clips of Madison Cawthorn, Tulsi Gabbard, Pompeo, Trump and Tucker Carlson



Welcome to the 5th Column within the U.S. — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 19, 2022

Sergey Lavrov, during an English-language interview on RT, says that "only Fox News is trying to represent some alternative points of view" while calling the rest of the US press propaganda because "there is no such thing as an independent Western media." pic.twitter.com/0kNIHZy0uv — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 18, 2022

And of course, Lavrov who has only ever worked in government, first in the Soviet system but later adapting to Putin's Russia, lives like a Russian oligarch himself.