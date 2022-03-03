Russians Seize Kherson; Mayor Says Situation Is 'Very Bad'

CNN has breaking news this morning, as Russians have seized a major Ukrainian city.

"Kherson is a strategically critical port city of about 300,000 people near the Black Sea. The mayor confirming Russian soldiers have entered city hall to begin installing a new administration. He urged his people to follow their orders," Brianna Keilar said.

"And new images just coming in showing how the Russians are intensifying the air war. a shell hit an oil depot 50 miles from Kyiv in Cherniviv."

She said satellite technology "shows homes are on fire, buildings have been leveled, huge craters visible, and further south, continue to rock the capital, one of them lighting up the sky overnight."

"In Kharkiv, at least three schools have been hit by Russian military strikes. Schools. No injuries reported there. but Kharkiv authorities say 34 civilians have been killed in the city the last 24 hours alone."

John Berman said Ukrainians refuse to give up and are confronting Russian military vehicles.

"Moments ago, I spoke with the deputy mayor of Mariupol. This city being cut off by Russian troops that surrounded it, Russian forces all the way around it. The deputy mayor thinks they can hold out for several days but says they need help fast."

"We do not have electricity in whole city. We do not have water supply. We do not have sanitary system, and we do not have heating. Only natural gas supply is left. and that continues for one day and a half. We have continuous shelling for 26 hours. 26 hours, they are destroying our city. so from all the weapons, from artillery, from airplane bottom bombardment, multiple launch rocket system. So situation is very bad."