The Scandal Of All Scandals: Pizzagate!

The Daily Show covers the scandal that President Joe Biden might not be able to survive - Pizzagate!
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 31, 2022

Forget Trump's involvement with the J6 riots. Forget Trump's attempted coup of government. Forget Trump's missing 7 hours. Fox is on top of the hot story that could very well crumble the entire government and be the end of the Biden administration.

We're talking Pizzagate here! Pizzagate is, as you may have already heard, the incredible scandal about Joe Biden's frailty put on display when he temporarily choked on a piece of pizza with jalapeno peppers on it. Good Gawd, how could this administration leave America so vulnerable to all of our enemies?!

Wait. We are just talking about the fact that someone put jalapeno peppers on a pizza, right? Who the hell does that? It's almost as bad as putting pineapple on a pizza, amirite?

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue