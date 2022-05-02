The Reigning Scandal Champion Of Washington, DC

Trevor Noah runs down the long, long rap sheet of Madison Cawthorn, ranging from visiting Hitler's vacation home to sexual harassment to lying on his naval academy application. And then we get to the last month when he snitched out his fellow Republicans for their cocaine fueled orgies, illegal driving, carrying guns on planes, so on and so forth.

Cawthorn's only chance would be to have a proctologist testify under oath to the effect that Cawthorn is suffering from brain damage.

