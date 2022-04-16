Cuccinelli Throws Abbott Under The Bus

When one of your stunts is so stupid, even former Trump acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli tosses you right under the bus and backs over you a few times. As we've already discussed here, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just repealed his traffic-clogging stunt at the southern border after some severe backlash from the trucking industry.

Fox thought that was a brilliant move at first before it blew up in Abbott's face, and they've also been heaping praise on the other stunt he pulled this week, which is to start busing migrants to Washington D.C., in an effort to supposedly draw attention to the southern border, and the Biden administration's plans to end Title 42 COVID restrictions for migrants on May 23rd.

During a segment on this Saturday's Fox & Friends, host Will Cain decided to ignore the fiasco with the trucks being held up trying to get across the border, but did ask Cuccinelli about busing the migrants to DC.

I'd say Cain didn't get the response he expected from Cuccinelli from the look of dismay on his face during the interview. Cuccinelli's response is every bit as callous and heartless as his Republican's cohorts in Texas, but even he called them out for this being nothing more than political theater.

CAIN: The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott has embarked on a campaign to send illegal immigrants to Washington DC. I think a third bus has arrived in Washington DC to essentially lay the problem at the feet of the federal government. What do you think of this program?

CUCCINELLI: Well, it's the last leg in the human smuggling chain that we have been criticizing the federal government for doing. You know, the recent articles about renewing charter flights around the country of illegals farther in and now Texas is doing it.

I understand why you want to drop them in the steps of the capital but these are voluntary trips. They want to take the trip. Governor Abbott is paying to bus them twenty hours on a trip they want to take, instead of busing them to miles back across the Mexican border which is what he should be doing, and until he does that, let me be really clear about this, until he does that, and he does have the authority to remove people from Mexico... to Mexico, the illegal flow will not go down.

So for all the signing with Mexican state governors who don't have any authority to stop immigration across our border, it's all a show. It is all a show, and you will see next month when the numbers come out before Title 42 is taken down on May 23rd, you will see that it had no effect at all on the flow of illegal immigration.

CAIN: So Ken, I hear you, and I can hear very specifically, you are laying blame not just at the feet of the federal government, but directly on Texas, and the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott. You are saying that this is all political theater.

I have had here on Fox and Friends last weekend both attorney general Ken Paxton and lieutenant governor Dan Patrick on the program and I asked them about essentially your accusation before it was made Ken, that this was political theater and both of their response is the point is to force a constitutional confrontation, to force the federal government to confront the fact, they're not enforcing our immigration laws, so Texas or someone must.

In essence, what they're saying and I want to get your response, this is supposed to support force us to the Supreme Court on who can enforce illegal immigration laws.

CUCCINELLI: Well, and Ken Paxton and Dan Patrick and Greg Abbott all know how to do that, and it isn't busing people to Washington. It is by the governor as the commander-in-chief of Texas forces, and every governor is the commander-in-chief of their own states' forces, stopping the invasion.

First of all, Greg Abbott calling it an invasion and I don't think many people would dispute that's what's going on and repelling that invasion under article 1 section 10 of the constitution. If you want to provoke a constitutional crisis, then maybe you should use your constitutional authority to do it instead of a bunch of press gimmicks.

And that's what we would urge, not just governor Abbott, we are talking about Texas, but governor Ducey over in Arizona as well and his attorney general has found he has the legal authority to do this. So there's nothing in the way within his state from acting to defend the borders of their state and the United States.

CAIN: And to your point, if you want to force a constitutional confrontation, you could do the exact same thing by removing illegal immigrants back to Mexico instead of to Washington DC.