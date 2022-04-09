Hal Sparks Dismantles WaPo For Hunter Biden Laptop Nonsense

Hal Sparks breaks down the recent farce of a "report" by The Washington Post on the supposed Hunter Biden laptop. Sparks tore through the entire article line by line during his show on April 1st, and explained why the analysis by their so-called experts is just ridiculous.

As Sparks discussed during the broadcast, first of all, no one actually has the laptop. They've supposedly got (multiple) copies of what was "purportedly" on the hard drive, but even The Washington Post's own reporting admits that there are huge issues with what their "experts" examined from those contents:

Thousands of emails purportedly from the laptop computer of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, are authentic communications that can be verified through cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies, say two security experts who examined the data at the request of The Washington Post. [...] The verifiable emails are a small fraction of 217 gigabytes of data provided to The Post on a portable hard drive by Republican activist Jack Maxey. He said the contents of the portable drive originated from Biden’s MacBook Pro, which Biden reportedly dropped off at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Del., in April 2019 and never reclaimed. [...] The vast majority of the data - and most of the nearly 129,000 emails it contained - could not be verified by either of the two security experts who reviewed the data for The Post. Neither found clear evidence of tampering in their examinations, but some of the records that might have helped verify contents were not available for analysis, they said.

But without being able to actually examine the metadata from the actual laptop, who knows how much of what they say they authenticated was tampered with, and they admit that these records have been copied and accessed by who knows how many people over the last few years:

Among the reasons for the inconclusive findings was sloppy handling of the data, which damaged some records. The experts found the data had been repeatedly accessed and copied by people other than Biden over nearly three years.

If you've got an hour or two, watch Sparks rip this mess apart line by line, and here's some bonus content from Sparks from mid-March where he tears into TYT and some other articles being pushed by the right and Fox as well.

Here's more from Sparks on Twitter:

“Two experts confirm the veracity of thousands of emails, but say a thorough examination was stymied by missing data”



And by “missing data” they mean THE ACTUAL LAPTOP!



Get fucked with this nonsense ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ https://t.co/tSTk6SGFmO — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) April 1, 2022

Yes. The idea that the Post can run an article on “how they analyzed the Hunter Biden laptop” when they Never laid eyes on it and only “analyzed” a Hard Drive that was 30 copies deep from the original That Rudy BOUGHT.. is fucking embarrassing. https://t.co/0YUmHTR5Br — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) April 3, 2022

If the Hunter Biden Laptop was ACTUALLY REAL… and I wanted to keep it from being used in court… there would be No Better way to get it thrown out than to give it to @RudyGiuliani and Co and let them Totally Fuck Up the chain of custody. — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) April 1, 2022

“accurate and relevant” is the hitch. The “new” Hunter Biden laptop stories are as full of smear and bullshit as the original.



IT IS FUCKING NONSENSE. Jon… please…



You guys with you’re “bu-mut it’s bein realz fer realz” techno-illiteracy need to fucking not. 🙄 https://t.co/pOvDVIjVAh — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) April 3, 2022

"Soon after that period of inactivity — and months after the laptop itself had been taken into FBI custody — three new folders were created on the drive. Dated Sept. 1 and 2, 2020, they bore the names “Desktop Documents,” “Biden Burisma” and “Hunter. Burisma Documents.” FUUUUCK U https://t.co/lQPaFz11Rn — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) April 1, 2022

OH MY GOD! STFU @washingtonpost

“Among the reasons for the inconclusive findings was sloppy handling of the data, which damaged some records. The experts found the data had been repeatedly accessed and copied by people other than Hunter Biden over nearly three years.”🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/rUVNa78jXQ — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) April 1, 2022