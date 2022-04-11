Imagine

Julian Lennon performs his father's iconic song for the first time ever in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.
By Chris capper LiebenthalApril 11, 2022

Julian Lennon played his father's iconic song "Imagine" for the very first time as part of Global Citizens Stand Up for Ukraine. In Julian's words:

“The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy... As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could.

So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE.

Why now, after all these years? - I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE' would be if it was the ‘End of the World’…

But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time…

The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for...

As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere.

I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart. #StandUpForUkraine”

—Julian Lennon

Open thread below...

