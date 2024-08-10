Olympic Beach Volleyball DJ Plays 'Imagine' In Tense Moment

Sometimes it just takes the right music at the right time to diffuse a situation and calm everyone down. And that's just what happened in Friday's gold medal match.

Source: Daily Hive

Things got heated today during the Olympic beach volleyball gold medal final.

During the third set of what was an epic contest, Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson got into a shouting match with Brazil’s Ana Patricia Silva Ramos. The three were at the net yelling and pointing back and forth, while Ramos’s teammate Duda Lisboa was seen mostly observing.

An official even stepped in to separate the beach volleyball players.

That’s when the DJ at Eiffel Tower Stadium interjected to ease the tension.

Shortly after all four players began walking away from the net, the DJ responded by playing “Imagine” by John Lennon. It was a hilarious move that even had the players laughing and applauding. Lisboa and Wilkerson were shown on the broadcast with big smiles on their faces as the match continued.

The two teams continued to battle it out from there, though it was Brazil who ultimately won the gold thanks to a 15-10 victory in the final set.