Olympic Beach Volleyball DJ Plays 'Imagine' In Tense Moment

Tempers flared during the gold medal match between Brazil and Canada, but then the DJ played 'Imagine' by John Lennon and the mood changed.
By Ed ScarceAugust 10, 2024

Sometimes it just takes the right music at the right time to diffuse a situation and calm everyone down. And that's just what happened in Friday's gold medal match.

Source: Daily Hive

Things got heated today during the Olympic beach volleyball gold medal final.

During the third set of what was an epic contest, Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson got into a shouting match with Brazil’s Ana Patricia Silva Ramos. The three were at the net yelling and pointing back and forth, while Ramos’s teammate Duda Lisboa was seen mostly observing.

An official even stepped in to separate the beach volleyball players.

That’s when the DJ at Eiffel Tower Stadium interjected to ease the tension.

Shortly after all four players began walking away from the net, the DJ responded by playing “Imagine” by John Lennon. It was a hilarious move that even had the players laughing and applauding. Lisboa and Wilkerson were shown on the broadcast with big smiles on their faces as the match continued.

The two teams continued to battle it out from there, though it was Brazil who ultimately won the gold thanks to a 15-10 victory in the final set.

The crowd singing along, just the icing on the cake for a special moment.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon