James Carville Has Had It With Democratic Whiners

Stephanie Ruhle wanted to ask James Carville why Joe Biden isn't more popular.

"James, last night I talked to a strategist who said Democrats are going into the midterms disappointed because Joe Biden hasn't gotten much done," she said.

"But the thing is, he's gotten a lot done! He just had a Supreme Court justice on the bench, he passed the American Rescue Plan. The largest infrastructure law, comprehensive vaccine rollout, and our economy, while complicated, is in recovery. There's a lot of great things. Do Democrats need to do a lot of a better job selling these wins?"

"Thank you. You know, some Democrats need to shut up and quit saying that the president has not done anything, because he has done a lot," Carville said.

"If you look at his approval rating just among Democrats, it's 15 to 20 points below where it should be. And a lot of that is about the yapping that comes from Democrats telling other Democrats that Joe Biden hasn't done anything for you. When, in fact, if you are an hourly worker, and you have a child you are raising in poverty, Joe Biden has done more for you than anybody else has ever done for you.

"You look at this outstanding Supreme Court justice, look at the contempt and disrespect and how ill-mannered they went towards her. If you're a Democrat, I don't care what you are with gender, race, if you don't see that and you are not outraged, and it doesn't make you want to vote, I can't do anything for you! You're just a whiny, complaining person.

"They're going to activate you and motivate you to go out and vote! You look around and you see the power that hourly workers have, the people we claim that we care about. You look at how much their lives improve, look at 2 million people, a Yale study today said 2 million lives were saved because of vaccine distribution that took place under the Biden administration. So this idea that he hasn't done anything in particular for anybody, it's insane, it's wrong. it's so wrong," he said.

"But why does it happen? Where does it come from? It makes no sense," Ruhle said.

"Because you get on television complaining that the president hasn't done anything for you, right?" Carville said. (Too true.)

"He's done a lot for the people that we as Democrats say that we care about. And look at the way that they are treating the now Justice Jackson. Look at what is going to happen in the Supreme Court. They are going to tap dance on your head. And they don't care, because they believe, and I hate to say it, they may be right, that the Democrats are a weak, lame party -- and that just may be it.

"If we can't stand in there for Joe Biden and talk about the great things he's done, then we don't deserve to win this election in 2022."