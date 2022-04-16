Stand Up For Ukraine

Ukrainian refugee Elizaveta sings together with 300 Lithuanians in support of #StandUpForUkraine
By Ed ScarceApril 16, 2022

As Carl Bildt of the European Council on Foreign Relations noted below, If they were to watch this in the Kremlin they might start to understand what they are up against. And this video was made in Vilnius, Lithuania. No one likes Russia's war.

Source: RazomforUkraine.org

Ukrainian refugee Elizaveta sings together with 300 Lithuanians, who answered her call to gather in Vilnius and sing this viral Ukrainian folk song to draw attention to the ongoing war and struggles of Ukrainian people. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu8m5...) This is a call to #standupforUkraine.

Eliza is a 21 year old Ukrainian singer. She had to flee her home country when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and has been living and studying in Lithuania since 2015. When Russia started the war on February 24th, her family’s home was destroyed by Russian occupants for the second time in their life. Eliza’s mother and brother stayed in Ukraine to defend their homeland. Eliza is safe in Lithuania, sending the message for her family and for her country to stay strong.

Help people like Eliza to rebuild their homes in Ukraine.

Discussion

