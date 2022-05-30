Officials: Donbas Bombing So Intense, They Can't Count The Dead

Officials in eastern Ukraine say Russian shelling of Sievierodonetsk has been so intense that it has not been possible to assess casualties and damage.
By Susie MadrakMay 30, 2022

Russian forces are hitting the largest city in Donbas still held by Ukraine ‘200 times an hour’, causing massive damage, The Guardian reports:

“The situation has extremely escalated,” Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Luhansk region, said on Sunday. Witnesses said the city was being bombed “200 times an hour” as Russian forces try to cut off reinforcement lines and surround its remaining defenders.

Ukrainian authorities have described conditions in Sievierodonetsk as reminiscent of Mariupol, the southern port city that fell on 20 May after almost three months of relentless assault.

