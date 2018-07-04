Yeah, But They Don't Consider Us Americans, So We Don't Count

Gallup reports:

This Fourth of July marks a low point in U.S. patriotism. For the first time in Gallup's 18-year history asking U.S. adults how proud they are to be Americans, fewer than a majority say they are "extremely proud." Currently, 47% describe themselves this way, down from 51% in 2017 and well below the peak of 70% in 2003.

There's a party split, with the same split we see on many other issues -- Republicans on one side and Democrats and independents on the other:

Currently, 32% of Democrats -- down from 43% in 2017 and 56% in 2013 -- are extremely proud. The decline preceded the election of Donald Trump but has accelerated in the past year. Less than half of independents, 42%, are also extremely proud. That is down slightly from 48% a year ago, and 50% in 2013. As has typically been the case, Republicans are more inclined to say they are extremely proud to be Americans than are Democrats and independents. Seventy-four percent of Republicans are extremely proud, which is numerically the highest over the last five years.

At Memeorandum, the headlines from the mainstream and lefty media are similar. Mainstream sites:

Lefty sites:

But over on the right, the headlines aren't about Americans overall -- they're about us:

The overall percentage of extremely proud poll respondents is down, but the right doesn't think that amounts to a decline in patriotism among Americans, because the right doesn't think Democrats are Americans.

Obviously, if the numbers were up overall, these folks would be crowing about it. But they don't believe a decline is any reason for concern, as long as it's among people they'd love to boot out of the country in any case.

