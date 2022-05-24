WA State Dem Has One Of The Best Campaign Ads You'll Ever See

It's about housing, and it's visceral.
By Susie MadrakMay 24, 2022

Washington state Democratic candidate for Congress Rebecca Parson has a plan to get Congress to pass housing legislation: have a million people break into empty houses. Via the New York Post:

Parson, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is running to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District. In a video ad, she outlined what she and her followers can do if she wins.

“Imagine I proposed a Housing for All Bill in Congress, Then imagine you, me, and a million of our friends took action and occupied empty houses nationwide. They couldn’t ignore us,” Parson says in the ad.

“No one has ever done anything like this,” Parson continues. “That’s why it’s going to work.”

The Biden administration released a housing plan last week with a lot of moving parts -- and no press conference. She's absolutely right, the situation is desperate and it's happening everywhere.

She's challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Derek Kilmer by spotlighting this existential issue. She may not win, but she has our attention.

Housing bubble 2.0? Regional housing markets are beginning to look like they did in 2007

Homeless Charlottean sleeps in crawl space as affordable housing crisis worsens

Housing crunch: Prosperity Forum spotlights Tallahassee's affordable housing crisis

Developing the Hills Won’t Solve the West’s Housing Crisis

South Florida leaders gather to discuss solutions on housing crisis

