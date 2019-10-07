New Dem Out-- Democratic Socialist In

Derek Kilmer is the head of the Wall Street-owned and operated New Dems, part of the Republican wing of the Democratic Party. But Kilmer's district-- WA-06, the northwest corner of the state Tacoma north through Bremerton to Port Angeles to Neah Bay and down to Copalis Beach and Aberdeen-- is nice and blue. Trump didn't even manage to score 40% there. The PVI is D+6 but ProgressivePunch has rated Kilmer an "F" for his lifetime crucial vote score (70.14%), the worst voting record of any Democrat from Washington.

This cycle, Kilmer has a serious Democratic primary opponent, Rebecca Parson.

Rebecca is a Tacoma Area Disabilities Commissioner, tenants’ rights organizer, small business owner, and member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Parson has served as a human rights observer in Mexico and as an AmeriCorps volunteer. She also worked for several years with the International Association of Genocide Scholars and as a substitute teacher. Her experiences have informed her strong commitment to human dignity, equal rights, and building a home for everyone-- not just the wealthiest few.

She is the most recent Blue America-endorsed candidate